Date night + kids: Utica restaurant offering on-site child care while couples dine downstairs

(WXYZ) — A metro Detroit restaurant owner saw the need for parents to spend time together — and came up with a solution.

Host Utica has started offering something called Parents Night Out, an initiative where on specific nights they offer child care on their second floor while parents enjoy a date night, or solo dining, on their first floor.

"I originally thought about it and then I Googled, ‘is anybody else doing this?’ I only could find some restaurants in California that offer it," said Michael Ivkov, owner of Host Utica.

The restaurant has been open for a little over two years, but most recently people have been driving in from all over to visit thanks to the new initiative.

Parents Night Out or "PNO" happens on the second floor of Host on Tuesday through Thursday nights.

What is it? Restaurant on-site child care!

"So it’s $8 for the first hour and a half. If you want to stay longer, you can, we just charge an extra $3 for every half hour," he said.

The child care is open for children who can sit up on their own, up to the age of 12.

Parents must call a day in advance to make their reservation.

While their children are here, Michael says CPR-certified child care professionals will be watching them and parents can have food sent up if they like.

"For the older children, we have several different games they can play, they can doodle on these pads, and color over there," he said as he showed us around.

We talked with some local moms about what they think of the concept.

"I think it’s awesome, 'cause half the time it’s so hard to get a babysitter and to have a peaceful meal to yourself," said Sarah Morris.

"I think it’s cool honestly," said Vincendar Vitale.

Other parents told me they drove in from 45 minutes away.

"We hate that, always having to find a babysitter and they have to stay home," said Nieyri Edwards.

Shamira Anderson said it's difficult to go out to dinner or have a night out.

"It’s literally awful, my family doesn’t really babysit, so it is really hard, and you have to pay on top of that," said Anderson.

Nieyri says more places should adopt the concept.

Now there are safety precautions in place at Host.

Parents must provide an ID when dropping off children and must stay on-site, plus there are security cameras.

"The most humbling thing is people come in, and like ‘we haven’t been on a date since we had kids' and their kids are 2, 3 years old," said Ivkov.

Ivkov tells me they’ve worked hard to keep this offering accessible to many incomes, saying oftentimes he loses money on "PNO."

However, he says it will remain a win to him as long as he knows he's helping parents.

"The divorce rate ... if I can help lower that a little bit by allowing parents to have a date and not be disconnected ... that’s what I go for," he said.

