Daughter of a man assaulted with pipe outside a Detroit Coney Island shares chilling details

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's a tragic incident 7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed first reported on back in October. A 68-year-old man was physically assaulted by a metal pipe right outside the Galaxy Coney Island.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Surveillance video shows attack outside a Detroit Coney Island restaurant

Brutal assault caught on camera in Detroit

Since the attack, the family has chosen to focus on their loved one's recovery. But now, the victim's daughter is breaking her silence in the hope of awareness, justice and some much-needed help.

"That man pretty much ruined my father's life," 48-year-old Teesha Jones said.

As a wife and a mother of five, she knows firsthand the importance of having a dad.

"It's always good to have a great father figure. When you have a father, you are not searching for what other men can do for you," Jones said.

But on Oct. 27, Jones' dad Derrick Gills nearly lost his life.

"You will never forget that date?" Javed asked.

"Never!" Jones said.

Around 6:25 p.m., security footage shows Gills walking out of his favorite Coney Island toward his car, holding a food bag in one hand and a beverage in the other.

POLICE VIDEO: Surveillance video shows attack outside a Detroit Coney Island restaurant

Surveillance video shows attack outside a Detroit Coney Island restaurant

The attacker, seen in the video holding what was later identified as a metal pipe, makes his way toward Gills, striking him in an unprovoked assault. As Gills lies motionless, the man walks away. Gills was later rushed to the hospital.

"You are fearing for the worst. Can you tell me, as soon as you stepped into the room, what did you see?" Javed asked.

"His whole face was fractured, broken nose," Jones said.

The attack left Gills with nerve damage along with brain and spinal injuries, resulting in limited mobility in his arms and legs.

"He is total assist. Even a drink of water, someone has to feed him," Jones said.

"Seeing your dad like this, it must have ripped your heart," Javed said.

"Oh, absolutely! He is a 68-year-old vibrant man. I would have never thought something like this would happen, not now," Jones said.

Prior to the attack, Jones says Gills worked as a hairstylist, something her dad has been passionate about for three decades, putting a smile on people's faces with his warm personality and talent.

"He is a great dancer ..." Jones said.

"What are some memorable moments?" Javed asked.

"Walking down the aisle with him. Even with him talking to me when we were dancing at my wedding," Jones said.

Jones told me the attacker, who her dad had never met before, was arrested at a bus stop right across from the Coney Island.

Thirty-five-year-old Jamerson Coates has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and assault with a dangerous weapon. He remains locked up on a $35,000 cash bond.

Coates also has a pending case against him for assaulting a police officer.

"What does justice look for you?" Javed asked.

"Definitely keeping him locked up as long as possible. I feel like he thought he killed my father," Jones said.

With a long road to recovery ahead and not being able to work, Gills faces mounting medical bills and expenses. The family has created a GoFundMe for help.

Where Your Voice Matters