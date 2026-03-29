DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan has thousands of barbers, but a lack of schools to properly train them means some may be operating without a license. In Dearborn, the UC Barber school is working to bridge that gap.

WXYZ

Watch Faraz's video report below

Dearborn barber school bridges the education gap to help students meet Michigan licensing requirements

WXYZ

School director Ali Alhashemi, a licensed barber for over 17 years, officially opened the school one year ago to meet the growing demand for education.

"We are one of the few schools in the state of Michigan, the demand for barbers is increasingly by the day, and the education is not opening this school bridged the gap," Alhashemi said.

"I think there a lot of barbers here in Michigan, but there are not enough schools to properly educate them, so a lot of them may be operating unlicensed," Alhashemi said.

Becoming a licensed barber in Michigan requires 1,800 hours of training at an approved school. Applicants must be at least 17 years old. The Michigan Board of Barber Examiners ensures every fade and shave meets strict safety and skill standards.

Alhashemi said it takes a year of hard work before a student can cut hair for paying customers. Students must pass theory lessons on hygiene and customer service before heading to the floor. Once there, a professional observes every cut.

"Everybody chasing their dreams, and trying to become something better than they were yesterday," Alhashemi said.

WXYZ

The school attracts students from various backgrounds. Devin Walker, 21, of Detroit, walked me through her barber kit and shared her motivation for joining the program.

"My mom is my biggest supporter. Like, she pushed me into going to school because my mom was like, no, you always need to be a sponge in this life. It's always something you can learn from everybody. So go to school. And this was the best decision I ever made. Because I feel like you can't grow without being uncomfortable," Walker said.

Bella Soave, a 21-year-old cosmetologist, studies alongside 20-year-old Jennifer Ibaria. Ibaria explained her passion for the trade.

"I've always found it so satisfying, the transformation and giving people the confidence," Ibaria said.

Soave had to convince her family that barbering was the right path for her.

WXYZ

"I was in tears. When I started going to hair school, they hated it. Had to really get them to be like, you don't understand. Like, this is what I love," Soave said.

The school is also building bonds among the students.

"Like her and I, first day here, didn't talk at all. And now we're like closer than ever," Soave said.

"I see a little bit of me in everybody here. Every single student is excited to be here. And I think that we've built a great culture, atmosphere, learning environment," Alhashemi said.

The school offers $9 haircuts to the public, including young clients like 3-year-old Daniel, who recently got a dapper look.

"Everybody walks in here a little bit confused, not sure what they're going to get, you know, what kind of experience they're going to have. But it's on me and all the instructors here to make sure everybody leaves happy," Alhashemi said.

"From students to customers, we don't like to turn anyone away. Anybody coming in here to get a $9 haircut, we're sitting them down immediately. If somebody wants to come in here and become a barber, we're going to work with you," Alhashemi said.

To learn more about the school, visit the barber school's website at this link.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

