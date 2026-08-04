DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the Dearborn Homecoming festival at Ford Field Park this weekend, and city leaders say new safety measures are in place to keep the decades-old tradition focused on family fun.

Watch Faraz Javed's report below

Dearborn Homecoming expects 100,000 visitors, adds new safety measures for this weekend's festival

The three-day event runs Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 9 at Ford Field Park, 22051 Cherry Hill St. in Dearborn. The festival is open noon to 10:30 p.m. each day, with carnival hours running noon to 9 p.m. each day. Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday evenings at approximately 10 p.m.

This year, preparations also include an increased focus on security following a summer that saw teen takeovers and large gatherings make headlines across Metro Detroit.

In June, a teen takeover attempt at the Dearborn Heights Spirit Festival led to arrests and a large police response. Earlier this summer in Detroit, several gatherings resulted in fights, arrests and shootings involving teenagers.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said the department took note.

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"So we've paid close attention to some of our neighbors and some of the issues that they've had at their festivals, and we've incorporated some of the best practices around the nation," Shahin said.

Among the biggest changes this year is a new curfew policy. Beginning Friday at 4 p.m., children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to enter or remain on festival grounds. A separate curfew around the carnival area takes effect at 9 p.m. each day.

"If you're under the age of 17, you need to have a parent or guardian with you to attend the festival," Shahin said.

The venue will be gated, and festivalgoers can enter for free through one of three designated access points.

"One of them is right off here on Monroe Street. The second one is going to be down there off of Brady. And then finally, we'll have one at the top of Ford Field, which is off Cherry Hill," Shahin said.

Bags may be searched. Officers will be wearing bright neon polo shirts.

"So they stick out a little bit, so if you need any help. In addition to that, we're going to have a tower in the middle of the carnival that will allow us to get a better vantage point. And then as many people know, we have drones that are available to us," Shahin said.

When asked whether recent incidents across the region were a concern heading into the event, Shahin said he expects a safe weekend.

"So it's not a concern for me. I expect we're going to have a safe event, but we're going to staff it appropriately and put some safeguard measures in place to ensure that," Shahin said.

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For lifelong Dearborn resident Michal Shooshanian, who works with the Department of Public Works on the logistics of the festival's setup, the added preparation is personal. He has attended Homecoming since he was a child and is now a father of three.

"Everything we've been a part of, it's the safety of this is first and foremost. And I think we have a great police department," Shooshanian said.

Shooshanian described what the event means to the community.

"Obviously the name Homecoming. It's a chance for everyone to come back and hang out," Shooshanian said.

Dearborn resident Leila Beydoun has watched Homecoming evolve over the years. Her son, Hassan, 27, has been attending since he was a child.

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"I do like that they're doing the extra security with all the scary stuff that's happening in the world, obviously, but it's always been, for us, it seems like it's been a safe area and a safe space," Leila Beydoun said.

Hassan Beydoun said the added security is a welcome addition.

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"I mean, I've never felt threatened at the homecoming in general, so I mean, extra safety doesn't hurt," Hassan Beydoun said.

Leila Beydoun said she remains confident in the event and the community.

"I haven't been concerned in the many years prior. I don't have any reason to be concerned now. I feel like we're a pretty safe neighborhood. We're pretty safe environment. People come around from all over," Leila Beydoun said.

Limited paid parking is available at Ford Field Park off of S. Brady St. for $10, cash or card. There is no re-entry for parking if you leave the lot and return later in the day. ADA parking is also available at that lot.

All rideshare vehicles and personal drop-offs must use the official Dearborn Homecoming Festival Rideshare Zone at 22000 Garrison St. Drivers are strictly prohibited from stopping or blocking traffic on Cherry Hill St., Brady St. and Monroe St.

For more details, visit dearbornhomecoming.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.