DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud was sworn in for his second term Saturday alongside the city's 35th council and city clerk at a packed ceremony at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center.

Watch Faraz's report in the video player below

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud sworn in for second term, focuses on housing and growth

Hammoud, the city's first Arab American and Muslim mayor, who was re-elected in a landslide last November, outlined his administration's accomplishments and future priorities during the inauguration.

"We brought down over $100 million in additional resources for the city of Dearborn. We invested over $30 million in parks and green spaces, over $25 million in flood preparedness and prevention. We are the second safest large city in the state of Michigan," Hammoud said.

The mayor emphasized that his second term will continue focusing on public safety and city services while shifting attention toward housing development. Dearborn is one of the fastest-growing cities in Michigan and the Midwest, creating increased demand for housing stock.

"Looking forward to the second term, I think it's a continuation of the first. It's continuing to invest in green spaces that bring neighbors together to build those bonds. It's a continuation on improving our public safety efforts, our city services. But there's also going to be a shift in focus towards housing, ensuring that we have a greater housing stock," Hammoud said.

First-time Councilmember Devon O'Reilly was also sworn in during the ceremony. O'Reilly plans to focus on supporting local entrepreneurs during her term.

"I want to make sure that the Dearborn that my daughters grow up in is as amazing as the one that I grew up in," O'Reilly said.

O'Reilly addressed misconceptions about the city's diversity, noting that Dearborn has more churches than mosques and serves residents of all backgrounds.

"We've got more churches than mosques. We've got all sorts of bars and restaurants that cater to any number of individuals. We're an incredibly diverse community, and we know that here. In Dearborn, we all get along," O'Reilly said.

Community members attending the inauguration expressed enthusiasm for the new term. Pastor Rachel Kain of the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church said she looks forward to building partnerships across the diverse community.

Her husband Michael Kain praised the city's culture and walkable downtown areas, describing the community atmosphere as "intense in a very, very good way."

Hammoud acknowledged that challenges lie ahead but emphasized the importance of listening to residents and focusing on local priorities rather than outside criticism.

"Challenges will always be there. I think the game plan is to hunker down and listen to our residents, to have honest conversations, to ignore the outside noises, and to focus on the issues that matter most to our residents, and to focus on the work. Dearborn, we know who we are, and that's the way we move forward," Hammoud said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

