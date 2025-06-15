Dearborn police dispatcher heads to medical school after cancer battle

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 27-year-old Dearborn police dispatcher is pursuing his dream of becoming a doctor after overcoming a rare cancer diagnosis that nearly derailed his plans.

Justin Darragh, who has served as a dispatcher and police reserve for nearly five years, is leaving his position to begin medical school at Wayne State University next month.

WXYZ

"I think it's giving me a very good perspective in life. One, there's always something that could be worse, and there's a reason to be happy that I'm around today," Darragh said.

In 2022, Darragh was diagnosed with epithelioid hemangioendothelioma, an aggressive cancer affecting vascular areas of the body. A chest X-ray revealed a large mass next to his heart.

"I remember thinking before that I was diagnosed with all of this that I was really excited about starting graduate school and then applying to medical school and then after I was diagnosed, I wasn't sure if I was gonna be around in a year," Darragh said.

Darragh underwent two surgeries to remove the tumor in August 2022, followed by open-heart surgery the following year. His doctors now report no traces of active cancer cells, though he will require monitoring every six months for the rest of his life.

Chief Issa Shahin of the Dearborn Police Department described Darragh's journey as "a story of determination and perseverance."

"To have that level of maturity to do the job with so much responsibility, I think it speaks to his character," Shahin said.

The Dearborn Police Department's dispatch center, where Darragh works, serves six different communities, five fire departments, and over 300,000 residents.

WXYZ

Lt. Leah Bronson, the center's director, praised Darragh's work as a dispatcher.

"Like he is a perfect dispatcher. We are really going to miss him," Bronson said.

Despite starting medical school, Darragh plans to remain connected to the dispatch center, potentially picking up shifts between his studies.

"Alright, hey man, we'll take you whenever you're available for seriousness," Chief Shahin told him during a surprise farewell gathering.

Throughout his cancer journey, Darragh found support through his family, coworkers, and the EHE Foundation (more info at https://fightehe.org/). His experience has strengthened his resolve to become a doctor and inspire others facing similar challenges.

"I've encountered people who were also sick, especially people who wanted to become doctors who had cancer and weren't able to, you know, they died from the disease or things became too hard with whatever the effects of treatment became. So I'm really glad that hopefully this will be some hope for people going through it too," Darragh said.

The Dearborn Police Department's dispatch center is currently looking to hire six additional dispatchers. To learn more about the job head to https://dearborn.gov/government/police-fire/police-services

