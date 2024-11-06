Dearborn vote helps Trump turn Michigan, what community leaders are saying

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Arab and Muslim voters in metro Detroit played a key role in this presidential election.

There have been two major organizations that have come out of Dearborn that have put a spotlight on the importance of the Arab and Muslim vote. One of those organizations is the Uncommitted National Movement and the other is the Abandon Harris, formally known as the Abandon Biden campaign.

While they are two different groups, the main goal of the Uncommitted National Movement and Abandon Harris is to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“The only group that mobilized 101,000 voters to show up to the ballot box and raise their hands and say I need you to inspire me was the Listen to Michigan, Uncommitted National Movement and we came out of that experience and made an offer to the vice president’s campaign,” said Abbas Alawieh, co-founder of the Uncommitted National Movement.

The movement called for Michigan voters to vote uncommitted in the presidential primary election back in January. The goal being to put pressure of President Joe Biden to put an end to the war in Gaza which started back in October of 2023.

“The entirety of our organizing anti-war voters, we heard from Democratic leaders say hey we sympathize with you but it has to wait until after the election as if our family lives could just be put on hold,” Alaweih added.

Alaweih says Democratic leaders did not listen to Arab and Muslim voters and he feels that helped President-elect Donald Trump win.

“In Dearborn, Michigan, Donald Trump has won the majority of votes,” said Alaweih. “This was entirely avoidable.”

Another group that was born out of the call to end the war is the Abandon Harris campaign. It was originally the Abandon Biden campaign before President Biden dropped out of the race.

That group called for voters to vote for Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein.

“We’re here to support this community who’s courage, who’s moral conviction has really changed the dialogue, has really inspired and empowered Americans,” said Stein.

7 News Detroit Reporter Tiarra Braddock sat down and spoke with Dr. Stein as she held her watch party in Dearborn on election day. She won .8% of votes in Michigan and 22% of votes in Dearborn.

“It feels like we have won in terms of really launching a movement, really gaining incredible, unstoppable momentum,” said Stein.

I also spoke to political expert, Aaron Kall, who says this election shows just how significant the Arab, Muslim vote is

“Ultimately it’s going to be up for Donald Trump to deliver and in some of the votes was a protest vote and the status quo isn’t working," he says.