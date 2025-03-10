Despite long-COVID tribulations, veteran continues fight to regain strength

(WXYZ) — It's been five years since the COVID-19 pandemic and the healing still continues for many who face the long-term impact on their health.

A survivor of long COVID is sharing his journey with me, including his own battle to regain strength five years later.

As a proud Detroiter with a passion for music, Arlis Swaker is a proud military veteran and knows how struggles can become isolating.

“I take an average 20-30 pills a day," Swaker said. “I don’t involve myself too much in conversation, because I’m going to use the wrong word. I’m going to mispronounce a word," Swaker said.

The father and grandfather who has made a long career as a DJ sat down to talk with me about COVID-19, five years after he says his life changed permanently and numerous threats to his health surfaced.

“How do you best describe long COVID five years later?" I asked him.

"I had to have a quadruple bypass surgery. Prostate cancer. No feeling in my left hip," he said.

Swakey tells me a four-month hospitalization involved going through a series of health problems from kidney issues to cancer to brain fog. He now walks with a cane, however, he says his spirit is as strong as ever.

“God said to my daughter, 'You don’t have to worry about your father. He’s going to be fine,'" he said.

His story is all too familiar to experts like Dr. Katharine Seagly, who is the co-director of the University of Michigan Post-COVID-19 Clinic.

U-M Medicine has shared data that 10-20% of those infected have lingering symptoms like spine or back pain, insomnia, depression, fatigue, chest pain, shortness of breath and more.

“We’ve seen an evolution in approach to treating patients with conditions. Back in 2021 when our clinic started, we had really performed a lot of medical tests," Seagly said. “We’ve shifted away from that approach to more of the physical medicine and rehabilitation approach.”

At U-M, a care model overseeing a recovery group is making a difference to help with rehab and improve quality of life. Symptoms reduction and re-engagement in life are among the top goals.

“What can you share that’s been helpful for those recovering physically and emotionally?” I asked.

“Using evidence-based strategies to gradually re-engage in activities, as much as they possibly can," Seagly said.

For thousands of patients like Swaker, hope is at the heart of healing and sharing inspiration with others.

