Despite prices rising at resale shops, most people still choose to thrift to save money

(WXYZ) — Is it still worth it to shop at your local thrift store? With costs rising, people are looking for ways to save, but inflation has seemed to hit thrift stores, too.

For non-essential items like clothing, people tell me they're trying to be as strategic as possible to save as much money as they can thrifting.

"It is a really good way to save money," Jennifer Johnson told me.

Johnson has been shopping resale for years.

"I've furnished my whole new house by thrifting," she said.

She even has a business that turns vintage textiles into clothing, so she's hip to the trends, noticing an increase not only in resale shopping, but an increase in prices.

"I think it's because of the online reselling. They're trying to get their money out of it, too, instead of re-sellers and it hasn't been good," Johnson said.

Deliechia Borndes has also noticed the increase but said that thrifting is still worth it.

"It makes a big difference because it's much cheaper it helps with our household," Borndes said.

At the Salvation Army in Rochester Hills this week, it was busy. Manager Becky Ramm said it typically is.

"In a lot of big box locations, you might only be able to get a shirt or shorts for under $50. Here you can essentially re-do your entire closet for under $50," Ramm said.

When it comes to rising prices, Ramm said despite inflation, they try to stay within 1/4 of the initial retail cost.

"There might be a $1 or $2 increase, but it's nothing extravagant that makes it unaffordable for the average shopper," she said.

That extra dollar or two is worth it to shoppers like Dawn Devine, who always finds a way to save.

"It still is cheaper than going to the malls etc. Be careful because sometimes they're not the bargains that you hope for but in general, I can always find treasures," Devine said.

It's also worth it for Alexis West-Taylor, who came in needing dress pants for her new job and walked out with Ralph Lauren pants for $2.

"If you get a couple of shirts and a couple pants at like Kohls or a regular store, it costs over a hundred bucks and I'm on a budget," West-Taylor said.



