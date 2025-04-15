Detroit-based EV charging company set to benefit from incoming tariffs

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We're talked a lot about how tariffs levied agianst other countries by the Trump adminstration could potentially hurt whole industries, businesses and consumers.

But today, we're introducing a Detroit-based Electric Vehicle charging company that says they'll benefit from them.

WXYZ

“There is a great benefit now based upon the climate in the country and there being a focus on U.S. based manufacturers. So, Dunamis fits very neatly in that model," said Nataline King, the Founder & CEO of Dunamis Charge.

The 51-year-old Detroit native owns Dunamis Charge, the world's only Black-owned, woman-led EV battery charging company. Natalie initially entered this space back in 2012 when she founded Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC. The company manufactured LED lights and specialized in commercial, utility and industrial energy efficiency solutions.

Much of their manufacturing was done in Asia.

"(It was) riddled with complications by doing business oversees. So, quality, supply chain management, you know, logistics, customs. All of those things really became hindrances," King said.

So, Natalie pivoted and founded Dunamis Charge in 2020. The company began building high-quality, level two Electric Vehicle battery charges that can fully refill a car's battery overnight.

What's more, the chargers were competitively priced. A single-port residential EV charging unit starts around $700, less than the cost of a brand new iPhone. And nearly 100 percent of the battery's components are American made.

“At the time that we came up with this concept, there were no tariffs," King said." There were, yeah no…President Biden had not been in office yet. So, there were no incentives for EV charging infrastructure.”

WXYZ

“We manufacture the charges from scratch, right? So, we start out with what we call the PCB board, locally sourced right in Auburn Hills. So, most of our suppliers are within a 30-mile radius," said Dunamis Charge Plant Manager Erik Williams.

And Dunamis hires American workers, like these two from right here in Detroit.

WXYZ

“We’re electric assemblers. So, we assemble the components to make the charger itself. And, we test it to make sure it’s safe to go out to homes, or businesses, companies," said Electric Assembler Shelton Snead.

WXYZ

"Me personally, I take pride in it cause like, I try to tell people like what I do," said Lavez Boudreaux. "When they…it’s kind of hard for them to believe. So, it’s like I kind of take pride in and be proud of what I do.”

Dunamis Charges got the attention of Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and former U.S. President Joe Biden.

In fact, King was invited to Washington D.C. twice by the Biden administration: once to an event at the White House, and once when she joined UAW President Shawn Fain in First Lady Jill Biden's box during last year's State of the Union address.

And as for the current president?

“I believe that the Trump administration supports the automotive industry. And, I believe that we will be able to benefit from that support," King said.

Where Your Voice Matters