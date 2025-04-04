Detroit businesses see an economic boom from Tigers fans during home opener

(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers fans soaked up an amazing home opener on Friday with hundreds of thousands of fans flocking to Downtown Detroit.

The annual home opener, an unofficial holiday, is a big win for the local economy as people visit businesses throughout the area.

We were at Union Assembly, right across the street from Comerica Park, where the food and the view were perfect.

Inside GameDay Detroit just down the street from the ballpark, I also caught up with Tigers fans who were picking out gear for the season.

“What did you buy here today?" I asked Ashleigh Laabs.

"This Detroit Tigers coat," she said.

Customers not only showed the Tigers some love, but we also ran across several people buying other teams' gear.

“Detroit Pistons. Pistons are doing their thing too," Darrell Mase said.

“It’s been insane. With all the teams getting better and better. It’s just been very busy," Katie Draper, the manager at GameDay Detroit, said.

Draper tells me the level of sales makes a world of difference, and around the corner, I found more fans heading to bars like Tin Roof and willing to wait in extra long lines.

Above all, they say they're eager to pay for the experience.

“I love Hockeytown. Old Shillelagh. Anything Greektown is fantastic," Jackie Johnson said.

Inside Union Assembly, it's hard to beat the vibe and fun being shared around great food and drinks. The spirit being felt is just part of an economic boom.

“Do you see people spending more money downtown here?" I asked Johnson.

"Yes for sure. Everything looks great. It’s pretty. Clean. Why would you not want to be here?" Johnson said.

