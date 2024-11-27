Detroit City Lions Youth Club teams need help to win American Youth Football and Cheer Championship in Florida

DETROIT — After being titled American Youth Football and Cheer state champions over the weekend, the Detroit City Lions youth teams have set their eyes on Naples, Florida, to bag the national championship. But there is a major hurdle in their way, which could break their young hearts.

7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed is raising the voices of over 30 kids, asking for your help to make their dreams come true.

These twenty-nine little warriors are loud and proud of their nine-and-under Detroit City Lions Youth Club's football team.

Darien Vanpalt plays right tackle and is laser-focused on his goal.

"To protect the quarterback," said Darien.

And that would be Kayden Buskins.

"What's that feeling like leading a team?" asked Faraz.

"Sometimes it be a lot of pressure... Like I don't yell at them, I would be like, ay, you doing good, but you can improve on this and that," said Kayden.

This past weekend, the Little Lions beat teams from Milwaukee, Chicago, and Cleveland to win the AYF Midwest Regional Championship, which was held in Detroit for the first time.

"Win downtown Detroit at Corner Ball Park. How exciting is that? For now, Detroit is the limelight that this is a great city, great people here, great talent," said co-founder Devon Buskins.

Buskins created this club 5 years ago to provide at-risk young boys and girls with much-needed sports programs and academic services. After bagging this cup, Devon is even more determined to continue the mission.

"With that grit on our back that we were not going to give up, and our kids are special. They've fought all year round," said Devon.

That also includes the club's ten-and-under cheer team, who also bagged this year's AYF Midwest Cheer Championship and are also Florida-bound for the finals.

"But there is a hiccup?" asked Faraz.

"Yes, major! It's financial," said Devon.

Devon says that football is an expensive sport to pursue, and the club doesn't have the budget to cover the cost of the trip.

"It kind of hurts me. Saddens me to see my son not, possibly, be able to go on a trip because of financial issues," said Darrin.

Darien's dad has a pet grooming business, and Darrin says things have just not been the same.

"You have to put in extra hours, to work extra hard, and sometimes it's just not enough to cover everything, like sports because you have to make sure home is taken care of first and everybody eats," said Darrin.

Devon says nearly every parent that's part of the club is struggling to raise $720 per kid, especially during the holidays.

"My family started this organization out of our pockets because we believe not only in our kids but all kids. And all kids need a chance. And that's why organizations, and companies and individuals that can donate should donate to Detroit City Lions. We are one of the most diverse youth club organization, grass-rooted. Last year we serviced 3900 kids," said Devon.

"Just in case you cannot raise the money, are you saying their dreams will be crushed?" asked Faraz.

"There is a huge possibility. Give a dollar, a quarter, it adds up, and create an experience for these young people that they may never get again," said Devon.

"You got to do what you got to do to win," said Kayden.

The DCL is looking to raise a total of $28,000 for both the club's football and cheer teams. The AYF Championship game is on December 7th; the donation process is simple; just head to www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=PKZRCYVAYW4PE

You can also learn more about the club here: www.detroitcitylions.org

