Detroit Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally in its 4th year, kicks off fall

This weekend, the Detroit Harvest Festival and Food Truck Rally is in full swing and attracts thousands of people.

The two-day event features 50 food trucks, according to organizers. It's taking place at the Dequindre Cut which is near Eastern Market.

Mercedes Smith, who came with her family said, “We’ve been coming for three years now and we love the trick or treating, the pumpkin patch, the food trucks and everything like that.”

Belinda Beard, owner of the Egg Roll Diva told 7 News Detroit, “So, we have to make thousands of egg rolls and they’re fresh made everyday."

"So, we start in the morning and get them all rolled up and dropped to serve. So, they’re everything fresh, never frozen and that’s what people love about us," she explained.

There’s even a hangout spot for the dogs at Marquita Richardson's Sweet Paw Creamery. The fest, which is organized by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, is in its fourth year.

It costs $8 to attend, but it's free for kids under 3 years old and seniors over age 65.

Vendors like All Things Marketplace, which sells merchandise, said the event provides them with great exposure.

Owner Jennyfer Crawford said, “We are able to represent over 80 brands in our booth today, so ya know, you’re supporting small business small business. So, being here in this space in front of thousands of customers. So, we really appreciate it.”

Within ear shot of her tent is live music. Bands played up and down the Dequindre Cut on four live music stages.

Marc Pasco, communications director for the Riverfront Conservancy, said for a lot of people harvest fest is the kickoff to the fall season.

“Every year, it gets a little bit bigger, a little bit better and then more people discover it and come out. So, we’re really excited about it. This is one of our things that we look forward to the most every year. You get people from all walks over the community coming out," Pasco explained.

Rachel Banados, who brought her daughter said, “So, we’re residents of Detroit. So, we obviously want to support here. A friend of mine told me what’s happening. I didn’t actually know it was this weekend so they’re spreading the word. We bought tickets and yea, we’re here.”

If you didn’t make it to harvest fest on Saturday, the event resumes on Sunday at 11am and goes until 8pm.