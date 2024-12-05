Detroit Lions fandom growing across the globe; hear from some worldwide fans

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions fans are worldwide, and while we spoke to one just across the border in Windsor, it's a preview of how deep the fan base goes.

About 15 minutes from Detroit is Factory House Sports Bar in Windsor, Ontario. They have great food and 27 TVs.

“Last couple of months with the Detroit Lions winning, it’s gotten busier and busier and I can only tell you one thing, Detroit Lions are number one," Vito Maggio, the owner of Factory House, said.

WXYZ

Superfan Josh Nikosey, who lives in Windsor, would agree.

“Since I was a kid honestly, so in the poor days of the Detroit Lions 0 and 16," Nikosey said.

WXYZ

They're part of a growing number of Lions fans across the river as the NFL works to expand internationally.

“Our bars are filled in Windsor with Detroit fans," Maggio said.

Especially at the Factory House, which is hosting their second official NFL GameDay Tailgate on Dec. 15.

When the Lions kick off from Ford Field on Thursday, fans told us they'll be cheering from across the world. Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, California, the U.K. and even Guam.

See our map below where Lions fans from across the globe submitted their photos! If you'd like to be added, email us a photo, your name and where you live around the world to webteam@wxyz.com



"Birmingham is Motor City in the UK, so it’s the center of the car industry in the UK. And so when I started watching football in the 1980s, I just thought I’ve got to follow the team that is Motor City in the US so Detroit was natural really," Josh Adderley said.

WXYZ

Adderley watches every game, despite the time change. He plans to watch Thursday's game, which will start after 1 a.m. his time.

“I should have a little sleep, about 9 o'clock until midnight, and then I’ll get up and I’ll start getting ready for the game," he said.

One Pride seems to be everywhere these days.

“I don’t know if they’re casuals or they’re bandwagons," Carlos Buenfil, who lives in Texas, said. “I been here for the long haul and I’ll stay here for the long haul”

WXYZ

