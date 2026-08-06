Detroit neighbor demands action on blighted west side property with overgrown weeds

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit woman is demanding action on a blighted vacant property on Manor Avenue on the city's west side.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' report below

A vacant Detroit home with severe overgrowth has neighbors concerned

Florence Burns has lived on Detroit's West Side for most of her life. In recent years, the vacant property behind her home has been a growing source of frustration.

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"We've had squatters go in the house. The house has been set on fire 3 or 4 times in the course of the time it's been empty," Burns said.

Her most pressing concern right now is the overgrown weeds and brush at the property, which tower over her backyard.

"The weeds have grown up to the point, we had to replace our privacy fence last year because the weeds were so tall, it was making our fence lean in," Burns said.

Burns says she has made multiple attempts to bring the issue to the city's attention, but not much has been done.

"I've made phone calls and they would always get a response, that's private property, we can't go and do anything but we can put a notice on the door," Burns said.

We contacted the city Thursday, and staff with the Department of Neighborhoods came out to assess the situation.

District 2 Manager Marshall Bullock did not mince words about what he saw.

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"This is totally unacceptable," Bullock said.

But Bullock says there is little the city can do at this moment. The property is owned by RealToken, which the city sued last year over hundreds of neglected homes.

"A judge has appointed a court appointed receiver who has jurisdiction over this. So right now, we're going to allow the legal process to continue," Bullock said.

In the meantime, Bullock is asking neighbors for patience and encouraging residents to report nuisance properties through the Improve Detroit app and to contact their district manager.

"Especially if it's privately owned, we can start enforcement, they can get tickets," Bullock said.

Burns says she will be patient, but the situation remains deeply troubling.

"What's your whole purpose? Just to buy houses to say I have a bunch of properties? But you don't want to do anything with the properties?" Burns said.

Burns says her frustration ultimately comes from a place of love for her city.

"I love my city and I want to see my city flourish," Burns said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

