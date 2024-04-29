Detroit Off The Clock: City's report card is out for hosting the 3-day NFL Draft

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's first NFL Draft wrapped up this weekend. 7 News Detroit Reporter Faraz Javed hit the streets of Downtown Detroit with an event report card for folks to grade the city's hard work.

'It was great!' What out-of-towners are saying about Detroit after the NFL Draft

"For 'fun' what are you gonna grade it from A to F?" asked Javed.

"I thought it was A for sure," said Nikat Patel from Troy.

"Absolutely A+. I got to experience it with a very close friend of mine. We were down here for the whole day and the city was just electric. It was so fun to be a part of it," said Eric Stewart from Clinton Township.

"What was the most memorable moment for you?" asked Javed.

"I'm born and raised here so like I thought it was amazing, just fun seeing the people out," said Willie Haliburton from Detroit.

Everybody went with an A or an A+ for Safety at the event. However, Security was a different story.

"I'm going to give it a B. So they had to have a QR code, do you know, for the event but you just passed through. It was supposed to be clear bags, lotta non-clear bags going through so a lot of the things that they know kind of thought we're trying to emphasize, they didn't hold accountable for all of it," said Stewart.

"I thought security was pretty good. I did see a pocket where people were sneaking into the barricaded areas, but nothing crazy," said Patel.

Folks also weren't fans of getting around.

"I'm also going to give this a B. Because, if you come down before the event, it was hard. I parked it to Detroit on the other side of Woodward, my buddy parked on the other side from 615 and before noon we couldn't really get to one another," said Stewart.

"What kind of challenges did you face?" asked Javed.

"The way you had to walk around this place. I couldn't get to CVS," said Alvin Sherman, who lives in Midtown.

"I thought they did a great job. Of course, you got like 300,000 people one spot is gonna be crowded but they did a great job of letting it flow through," said Haliburton.

"What do you think they could have done better?" asked Javed.

"With the Grand Prix they have the kind of cat that goes over Jefferson, so if they would've had some kind of catwalk over Woodward somewhere," said Stewart.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan: City is a '10-year overnight success' after draft

For the planning and overall categories, the grades were undisputed...

"I thought they did a great job with planning. I'm gonna give an A," said Stewart.

"And overall?" asked Javed.

"A+ man. I think the city really showed out nice," said Haliburton.

"How soon would you like to see the Draft come back to the city?" asked Javed.

"Next year!" said Patel.

"Yeah I don't think that's possible, like maybe every 3 years," said Haliburton.

"I'm an old guy so I hope they have the next draft here in the next 10 to 15 years so I can come with my kids and maybe even some grandkids," said Stewart.

