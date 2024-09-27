Detroit sports fans riding high after Tigers rally to beat Rays, Lions fans await MNF

"The Tigers are now the hottest team in baseball," RJ Moceri said as he walked out of Comerica Park Thursday where the Detroit Tigers rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3. "They're going to win the World Series. Yeah, I'll go with that."

And for Detroit sports fans, this may be the first time in a very long time that baseball and football fans are riding high.

"It's incredible," Ronny Carroll said.



Detroit business see boom from sports fans

"The team's been on a roll for the past month," said Moceri, who admits he didn't think the playoffs was in the cards for the Tigers early on in the season.

For Monday Night Football, the Detroit Lions are getting ready to take on the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. The game will air on Channel 7.

