Detroit stepping up the fight against blight by boarding up Brady Elementary

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is taking crucial steps to enhance safety for residents in the Joy Road and Lawson area. After decades of neglect, the former Brady Elementary School is finally being boarded up and secured, addressing long-standing concerns from community members.

Brady Elementary was once a bustling school that welcomed students each morning until its closure in 2007. Now, after years of abandonment, the City of Detroit’s securing team is fighting blight one building at a time.

Michael Watts once attended Brady Elementary.

He expressed his relief, “I am glad they are boarding it up and not tearing it down.”

Bernita Johnson, a former staff member, shared her memories of the school.

“There are a lot of memories here, especially with my daughter,” she reminisced about how well-maintained the school once was. “Fresh paint, mopped and waxed floors.”

For nearly 17 years, Brady Elementary has fallen victim to vandalism and decay. The visible deterioration includes crumbling ceilings, broken glass, and even a tree growing on the roof.

Johnson lamented, “It’s just a shame to see that it’s gone down.”

Tim Palazzolo from the Detroit Building Authority emphasized the dangers posed by such abandoned properties, “It’s open to the elements and trespass, and it’s a danger—that’s the bottom line.”

He noted that initiatives like this are essential for keeping Detroit neighborhoods safe, with thousands of properties secured since the program began.

Palazzolo added, “This is not a singular event. This happens 52 weeks per year.”

Michael Watts reflected on the school’s significance to the community, “This school is part of the community. We grew up here; we were a family.”

He fondly remembered his time at Brady, highlighting the positive experiences he had with teachers and staff.

Looking forward, Watts expressed hope for the future of Brady Elementary, “It’s a great school. The structure is still intact. Even if it needs a lot of work, this building can be repurposed.”

As the City of Detroit continues to secure abandoned properties, the community remains hopeful for a revitalized future for once-beloved institutions like Brady Elementary.

