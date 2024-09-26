Detroit Tigers ignite downtown: A home run for local businesses

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The buzz of Detroit Tigers baseball resonates throughout downtown. Local businesses and restaurants are cashing in as thousands of fans flock to Comerica Park this week.

“You can feel the pulse of the city,” Nicole Talor said.

The Tigers have helped created a vibrant atmosphere downtown.

“We might hit up some shops after the game,” Sarah McCarthy said.

Anthony Tomey, founder of Born in Detroit, highlighted the significant increase in sales during home games.

“In the last month or so, sales have gone up a ton,” he reported, noting that the flow of traffic has been a game-changer for his business. "It's been great. Just having so many people downtown is a huge boost for us."

From a pop-up shop during the NFL Draft to a staple downtown, Born in Detroit has been thriving on the corner of Woodward Avenue and Grand Boulevard.

As longtime fans, Talor and Chris Brown reminisced about the excitement of past seasons.

“I’ve been around since ‘84... it’s really exciting and ecstatic now,” Talor said.

This sentiment is echoed by other fans who recognize how sports can mirror a city’s spirit, especially one like Detroit that is on the rise.

Local restaurants are also feeling the love, with employees like Anyssa Cooper and Arantza Davalos reporting a surge in business.

“There’s a lot more people coming around 11, 12 (o'clock) before the 1 o'clock games. We’ve been super busy,” Cooper said.

On game days, they often serve over 400 patrons, a testament to the Tigers' influence. As the Tigers continue their playoff push, it’s clear that the team’s impact extends beyond the field, breathing new life into downtown Detroit.

With local businesses thriving and the community rallying behind the team, the excitement is unmistakable.

“I think we have something special going here,” Tomey said, capturing the essence of this electrifying moment in the Motor City.

