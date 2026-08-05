Detroit's historic Merrill Fountain to be restored and relocated at Palmer Park

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Design work is underway to restore and relocate the Merrill Fountain on the south end of Palmer Park on Detroit's west side.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' report below

Historic fountain at Palmer Woods to be restored and relocated

The 125-year-old fountain was gifted to the city of Detroit in 1901 and once stood near the old Detroit Opera House. In 1925, it was moved to ease traffic downtown.

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"The drivers were having a difficult time navigating around the fountain," Detroit City Council 2nd District Councilwoman Angela Whitfield-Calloway said.

For more than 100 years, the fountain's home has been Palmer Park in northwest Detroit, where it has mostly remained in disrepair.

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"It makes you sad and I think it has a general impact on how we move through life. Seeing blight, we don't want to see that," Stacy Varner, board president for People for Palmer Park, said.

Varner said years ago they started to explore fixing the fountain, but costs were too high. In 2024, Detroit City Council stepped in, approving $2.5 million to begin restoring it.

"We've left her in this state way too long and she's crying out, I'm worth saving," Whitfield-Calloway said.

After receiving community input, city leaders say the project is currently in the design phase. The goal is to bring back its water features, upgrade broken pieces, and move it closer to a former substation near Woodward at the park's southern entrance.

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"Moving it closer to the substation will give us a place to store the fountain pumps. As well as making sure we have the proper utilities, water, plumbing," Rhea Bautista of the City of Detroit Construction and Demolition Department said.

In phase 2 of the project, the city is also hoping to create a plaza surrounding the fountain.

"To really make sure the next generations are really able to enjoy this fountain," Bautista said.

The project is expected to go out for bid this fall, with construction targeted for spring or summer of next year.

Neighbors who use the park say they can't wait.

"I'd like to see it. Toss a quarter in there and make a wish. I think it'll be awesome," said Eddie Smith, a neighbor.

Varner said the restoration represents more than just a physical improvement.

"Yes, it is just stone, beautifully crafted but does I think give this community a sign of hope," Varner said.

Whitfield-Calloway called the fountain a landmark worth preserving.

"It's a city treasure, it's a state treasure, it's a national treasure," Whitfield-Calloway said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

