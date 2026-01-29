Digital detox trend grows as people seek to reduce screen time and stress

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Smartphones and laptops can help you feel connected, but excessive use of these devices can also create extra stress. According to a survey by the digital-wellness app Opal, more people are planning to cut back on their screen time this year.

With the world at your fingertips, it can be easy to find yourself constantly using a cell phone or similar device. But experts say taking a break can not only improve mental health but also keep more money in your wallet.

If you look around downtown Detroit, it's not hard to find people with their phones glued to their hands.

"I would say I definitely spend about 10-11 hours, and that's weird because you've got to work in between there," Aaron Hudgins said.

"Definitely scrolling through the apps, definitely on TikTok," Hudgins said.

"When I had a phone, I was like kind of on it 100% of the time," Marr Dolar said.

When you add in other technology like laptops and computers, all the screen time can leave its mark.

"Definitely has an effect, I like to go on breaks, that's why I'm out here right now," Ryan Heasman said.

Uriel Stephens, the director of child and family services at Easterseals MORC, says research shows those who spend 3 or more hours a day on their phones have increased feelings of depression and anxiety.

"Social media can have an effect on us feeling like we're missing out," Stephens said. "And also it can have an effect on people's self esteem, we're often comparing ourselves to other individuals."

This is why it's suggested that people take intentional breaks from their devices, known as a digital detox. Ranging from a few hours to several days, even silencing notifications can help.

Grant is the chief medical officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

"Replace screen time with exercise, replace screen time with reading, replace screen time with outdoor activities, replace screen time with your talking to your family," James Grant said.

Experts say less time connected to technology will not only make you feel better but also help your finances.

"They make it so easy to buy things, one button and that's it," said Rick Bloom, president of Bloom Advisors.

"The fact that you cut down and not be on your and not be on the internet, it's going to save you money because you're not going to be subject to the marketing blitz, the reality is that's what online is these days," Bloom said.

Some are already choosing to cut back.

"I don't really scroll a ton on my leisure time on my phone. Just a quick check on an update and then I keep it pushing, just keeping living my life outside my phone," Chris Jenkins said.

