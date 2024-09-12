Do celebrity endorsements really matter in Presidential elections?

MILFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — As we see celebrities and music stars use their platforms to support candidates, we wanted to ask if star power actually sways voter decisions.

From social media campaigns to star-studded rallies, celebrity endorsements are becoming increasingly prevalent in politics, with the most recent coming from superstar singer Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris following Tuesday's Presidential debate. And in Milford, as the election draws closer, I spoke with several voters to get their perspective and opinion on the topic.

"I have my own belief system," said Rob Roux. "Whether or not I agree, you mentioned Taylor Swift, whether I agree with the woman, if I think she's a good entertainer she's a good entertainer. Her beliefs are not going to affect my beliefs because they're my beliefs."

"A lot of people should not be swayed by celebrity endorsements, period," said Susan Rosol. "Find out your facts, look at your wallet and decide."

"For me, no," said Ted Dennard when asked if a celebrity endorsement could sway his vote. "I have my own set of values and I know who I like, so no."

"It will probably sway a decent amount of people that probably weren't interested in politics to vote," said Shawn Suser.

"I don't think you should be swayed because you think the person is a good actor, because they're pretty or because they have a great voice," Rob said. "To me that is missing the point."

"Not at all," said Stacey Karson, when asked if an endorsement can sway her opinion in any way. "I make up my own mind based on my beliefs...they are going along with the people that they like because that's who they like, not necessarily if the candidate's running."

"I think it will have more impact on the celebrity than it will on who the people will vote for," Shawn said.

