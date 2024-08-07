Do running mates matter in an election? We asked Metro Detroiters

STERLING HEIGHTS (WXYZ) — Earlier this week, Presidential nominee Kamala Harris selected Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her running mate. This comes just weeks after President Joe Biden announced he would be stepping out of the race.

On X, Vice President Harris said, "I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate. As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his. It's great to have him on the team."

The selection of a running mate is a crucial decision for any presidential candidate, with the potential to sway undecided voters and shape the outcome of the election.

I sat down with people like Democratic voter Cindy Cochran at the Dodge Park Coney Island in Sterling Heights to talk about VP Harris' pick.

WXYZ

"That was her decision to make," Cochran said. "I am relying on her to know who is the better choice, and Minnesota seemed like a good choice because we need the vote in Minnesota.

Then I spoke with city councilman Michael Rateke.

WXYZ

"I think Walz is going to be a great pick because he is able to explain complicated things very simply," Rateke said. "I am incredibly excited for him. He's got the Midwestern nice, and I think the rest of the country is going to find out how great people are in the Midwest."

Republican Mark Yarsike thinks different than his Democratic counterparts.

WXYZ

"I think she feels very comfortable with him, they're both socialist," Yarsike said. "You can't say they're Democrats, you can't say he's from a Democratic state...I think it's going to hurt her. It really shows the people who she is of the left wing."

Republican Peter Sanchez and his daughter were having lunch, and I asked him what he thought of the VP pick.

WXYZ

"I had no problem with it," Sanchez said. "It was a good pick because they want to win Minnesota."

However, Sanchez does believe Trump will be President again this coming election.

"I think we will be No. 1, and I think he will be President of the United States again," Sanchez said.

WXYZ

Putting political differences aside, Mark and Michael sat down and politely agreed to disagree, but they're still friends.

Where Your Voice Matters