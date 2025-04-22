Doctor shares what women should know as the landscape of fertility is changing

(WXYZ) — From shifting priorities to medical breakthroughs, the landscape of fertility is changing. But doctors say your biology still plays by the old rules.

Nationwide, more women are waiting longer to have children – often because they’re pursuing education, furthering their careers, or searching for the right partner. According to the CDC -- general fertility rates in America fell 23% between 1990 and 2023.

The biggest decrease was in women under 30. But women 30 & over actually saw an increase in fertility rates.

However, despite increasing fertility rates for women 30 and above, it’s still harder to conceive.

Dr. Molly Moravek, the director of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility at Henry Ford Health, says she's seeing more women freeze their eggs in their 20s and early 30s—preserving a younger version of their fertility for when the timing is right. She says the age of the egg — not the woman — makes all the difference when it comes to successful pregnancies.

"We're seeing is that women are choosing to freeze their eggs earlier and then use them in their 40s. And when you do that, you have the same success rate as a woman the age that you were when you froze your eggs. So even though she may be giving birth at 42, she's giving birth with 30-year-old eggs that have the success rates and the fertility rates of a 30-year-old," Moravek said.

Moravek says there isn’t a huge difference in the health and quality of your eggs between your about 25 and 35. And she generally recommends that women holding off on freezing eggs until their mid-30s. One reason is cost. .

Freezing eggs typically costs $7,500 to $10,000, plus ongoing storage fees. Those are costs many insurers refuse to cover.

