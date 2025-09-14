Downtown Detroit's tiny soft serve shop draws big crowds

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In downtown Detroit, a 60-square-foot ice cream stand is proving that good things come in small packages. Huddle, located at the corner of John R and Woodward, has become the city's soft serve hotspot despite being barely bigger than a walk-in closet.

"It's only 60 square feet, so it's one machine, one employee," said Kyle Hunt, the shop's owner.

The tiny shop draws impressive crowds, with lines that sometimes stretch toward Woodward Avenue and other times toward Farmer Street, depending on where customers start queuing up.

Hunt launched the family-owned business in 2019 with a simple philosophy: keep it uncomplicated.

"A lot of places have a lot of options, which is great. We just have chocolate, vanilla and twist. And we have custard," Hunt said.

The strategy has paid off. Weekends and game days bring the biggest crowds, and the shop even rolls out blue soft serve during Detroit Lions games. Customer Andrew Mastronardi gave the ice cream high marks.

"I would have to rate it 9.5 honestly," Mastronardi said (right).

Behind the counter, employee Toure Coates serves around 350 soft serves daily and takes pride in the quality.

"It's a lot, because you are creating something. I always want to create the best product as people are always taking pictures. And they are eating. So you don't want to give them a bad product," Coates said.

For Hunt, ice cream runs in the family. He grew up with ice cream machines in his garage, where his father would repair and sell them. His father still fixes ice cream machines today.

Hunt never anticipated the huge crowds when he first opened Huddle, but customers like Ellie Plunkey appreciate seeing small businesses thrive downtown.

"It's great to see small businesses thriving down here," Plunkey said.

Hunt plans to keep the business in the family, eventually passing it on to his children, Homer and Posy. Though he jokes that Posy might run the shop while Homer fixes the machines, there's one current challenge: Posy doesn't get to eat the ice cream yet.

Coates, on the other hand, allows himself up to two servings on a good day.

"One at open. You got to test to make sure it's good," Coates said.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, Hunt offers simple advice.

"Just do it! You are never going to have everything lined up. Nothing is going to be perfect," Hunt said.

Huddle operates seasonally, closing after Thanksgiving and reopening in March.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.