'It’s absolutely horrid.' Drivers frustrated over road conditions on 8 Mile near Haggerty

NORTHVILE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's a bumpy ride along 8 Mile Road between Haggerty and Novi Roads. Construction to fix this stretch is expected to begin in Spring of 2024.

“It is absolutely horrible, I literally go two miles out of the way so I don’t ruin my car,” said Skylar Holman, Novi resident. “It’s absolutely horrid.”

Just east of Novi Road, there is a patch of 8 Mile that has been reduced to one lane in each direction with barricades and flashing signs.

“It was a disaster area trying to navigate that area,” said Lori OIenski, Novi resident.

This section of 8 Mile is maintained by Wayne County.

WATCH: Take a ride with us down 8 Mile:

Pothole problems: Take a ride down 8 Mile with us

“The road is so bad, I’m worried about my tires and so here is 8 Mile and I go 7 Mile,” said Carol Derr, Northville resident.

7 Action News reached out to county officials this past summer to see when the road would be repaired.

A spokesperson for the county said the barricades “will remain in place until the bridge deck is reconstructed. The project is currently in the design stage and tentatively set to commence in the summer of 2024.”

As far as 8 Mile between Haggerty and Novi, the spokesperson said there “will be a full reconstruction with removal and replacement of the roadway.”

“This is a really busy intersection so that should be interesting with the volume of if they’re going to redo it from the bottom up but it can use it too,” said Olenski.

Wayne County officials anticipate the project to begin in the Spring of 2024.

“It’ll be pieced together like always,” said Holman.

On Thursday, a Wayne County official confirmed to 7 Action News that the construction projects on 8 Mile are on schedule.

Where Your Voice Matters