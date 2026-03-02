Drivers undergo first commute with I-696 and I-75 interchange closure

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Several big construction projects kicked off in the last few days, which could really slow down your commute. We're talking closures that will impact thousands of drivers, and it all started off on Saturday morning. That's when ramp closures on I-696 and I-75 began will and last until late spring.

Drivers are not thrilled about the closures. This morning is the first commute without these ramps; between 75,000 and 100,000 drivers are impacted by the WB I-696 to N/SB 75 closures that are expected to last through early summer.

"Frustrated. Definitely frustrated. It’s hard with the commute," said Matt Lambka. "Start in Ferndale. I go towards Mt. Clemons. Normally it’s about 20 minutes. Now it’s about 35."

"I think they should finish their projects before starting a new one," said Jaso Lugibihl.

Make sure you leave early and give yourself extra time to navigate these closures.

