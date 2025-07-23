DTE customers fed up with rising energy costs, with high heat returning to metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — With the summer swelter returning this week, many metro Detroiters will be relying heavily on air conditioning to stay cool.

But with that comfort comes a rise in energy costs. It's something DTE customers are noticing on their July utility bills, with some saying it's the highest they've ever seen.

"Year to year when I pull my bill from last year and in comparison to this year it was only an 8 percent increase but an $85 difference which to me is unbelivable," said DTE customer Molly Wubbenhorist.

"The a/c is cycling on and off several times per day I think that's the main thing that drove the bill considerably higher," said DTE customer Scott Roteman.

And they're not alone. Hundreds of people have been sharing a similar story to our WXYZ Facebook page.

Viewer Brett Chaffin says his bill went from $140 to $280 and viewer Kyle Nicholson says his went from $82 to $162

"As someone with a family and as a consumer it is frustrating," Scott told me.

The hotter temperatures this summer have led to people pumping their air conditioners. In return, that puts strain on the electric grid.

"We're constantly monitoring the grid and making upgrades to it whenever necessary," said Jerri Tullio with DTE Field Operations.

DTE crews have been out this week fixing transformers and powerlines on Cochrane and MLK Jr. Blvd in Detroit, trying to get ahead of the next round of hot temperatures. This summer has been hot for crews and customers.

"We're just constantly hardening the grid for all severe weather," Jerri said. "Because we work in the heat often we have some tips for our customers shade your house, pull your shades down reroute the air into rooms your using and increase your a/c just a couple of degrees."

But DTE customers are trying to stay cool while not breaking the bank. They are still shocked at their latest bills.

"Like a normal person I do everything I can to save money," The time of day pricing for me as a family really has an impact," Scott said.

In June, he paid $177.56 and for Jily's DTE bill, it went up nearly $200 to $377.99. This comes even as he followed tips during the peak rate hours of 3-7 p.m.

"This might include turning offf the a/c for a couple of hours and then turning it back on after 7pm and trying to cook at different times," Scott said.

Molly saw her latest bill also sky rocket from $128 to $280 from June to July.

"Are these increases because you're having to make all these infrastructure changes that you should have been doing all along, or is it just because we need electricity supply and demand says you can charge us more for it?"

"I try to keep it between 76 and 78," said DTE customer Katie Homant.

But for Katie, it's a different story. She's actually saving on her DTE bill.

"I saw the year over year and it has gone down despite the heat wave," Katie said.

She's part of DTE's rogram called the Smart Current Plan, where DTE can control the temperature of your thermostat. She also gets a $50 credit; for June, she paid just $74 and some change.

"It seems to be helping with my actual bill," Katie said.

