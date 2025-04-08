Easter egg alternatives with sky-high egg prices

LIVONIA (WXYZ) — With egg prices as high as they are, some families might be looking for an alternative to dyeing eggs this Easter season.

I talked to the owner of So-Delish bakery in Livonia, who showed me a series of cheaper and tastier options to traditional egg-dyeing.

“They look like they might be a little more complicated than they are," I said, referring to the treat above.

"But they're really not, they're super easy," said Billy Earles.

You could also make cute little bunny cupcakes.

“Take your cupcake and you just kind of make a circle on there," Earles said. Then you take one of your larger sized marshmallows and go from corner to corner on an angle and you make the little ears. And you dip it in the colored sprinkles because that’s the sticky part of the marshmallow and you can put it in the top of the cupcake, you can use a pink jellybean for the nose.”

Or you can make a simple bunny cake with your own spin on it.

“So basically we got a round cake layer, just one is all you need," Earles said. You cut it in half, and we can take some of that frosting and fill it in the middle of the cake. Set it up and squeeze it so some of the frosting comes out frost the whole cake, and smooth it a little bit. And then these ears we made out of card stock. Cut them out and stick them in, and then grab a jelly bean for a nose, and we are going to give it a little tail!”

But if you aren't feeling sweets, you can opt for a more DIY option, like these cute little painted blocks that will last a long longer than an egg or a sweet treat.

“These are little pieces that might otherwise be scrapwood that we turn in to our egg blocks," Christine (glasses) said. "After you make your project, sign your name and put the date, especially if you’re a kiddo because your mom or your dad are going to want to know how old you were when you made that!”

All need for this craft is a square piece of wood, your favorite paint colors, some sponges and a little creativity. Or you can find yourself a stencil, or pick up a D.I.Y. kit from AR Workshop, with locations in Rochester, Macomb, Milford or Ferndale.

“Take your paint, take this sponge, you’re going to dip, wipe and it’s as easy as dab dab dab," Christine said.

