Eastern Michigan unveils new campus housing in effort to attract students

Eastern Michigan University unveiled new campus housing just in time for the fall semester.

Lakeview and Westview on-campus Apartments offer modern living spaces with upgraded amenities. Those amenities include upgraded Wi-Fi, air conditioning, ice maker, and dishwashers.

The University spent $200 million to build modern living spaces and renovate residence halls as apart of the "Welcome Home: Campus Living Redefined Project."

EMU’s enrollment has declined by 42% since 2013. The new housing aims to attract students and meet 21st-century standards.

"They look pretty nice. I would totally live there. They don't look like a dorm, they look like condos," said prospective student Maya Dylani.

The university renovated almost every residence hall on campus and demolished older buildings.

"It's really an equity issue for us that students have great living space, that Eastern shows it's a great living space, that it's part of the campus, part of other new facilities, and it also shows that Eastern is modernized," EMU Director of Housing and Residency Janette Zelba said. "You're not going to come here and go, 'Oh, this looks like it did when my parents went here,' which was the case a few years ago."

Students like Jad Abusaa say it is an attractive addition.

"I definitely support a lot of this. More housing for students, better housing for students," said Abusaa.

Development Advisor Anthony Sikora says the project is five years in the making.

"We spent months and months of student engagement before buildings were even designed to make sure that we understood what students were looking for, everything from the furniture you see here to the types of sinks within the unit. We really took to heart what we heard," said Sikora.

The project is near complete and expected to ready in August for move in.