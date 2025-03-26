'Exciting' and 'progressive.' Detroiters sound off on plan for Navy Pier-like complex near Ren Cen

(WXYZ) — We're getting a new look at what the future of the Detroit Riverfront and the iconic Renaissance Center could look like. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan revealed the renderings during his State of the City address on Wednesday.

The renderings still call for the demolition of two of the Ren Cen's towers, but Duggan said the goal would be to make it a destination similar to Navy Pier in Chicago.

City of Detroit

On Wednesday, I talked with more stakeholders who are weighing in and the head of Visit Detroit about how this could tie into the local economy.

"Hearing this news and plans put forward, what’s going through your mind?" I asked Detroiter Tierra Baker.

"I think this is going to be exciting. The Riverwalk didn’t exist when the towers were built, so it really wasn’t much to look at," she said. "I want it to not take years and years. So, we can appreciate it."

"I like it. I like it. Real progressive. Helps us compete and bring more jobs in," Roland Chandler, from Detroit, added.

This comes as General Motors is set to move its headquarters to the new Hudson's Detroit Building and after the city did research showing a lack of interest from other businesses to occupy space.

Plans introduced previously included demolishing two of the towers closest to the river and keeping the tallest middle tower along with the two on Jefferson Ave. for a hotel, housing and office space. It also calls for 20% affordable housing guaranteed and an outside vision brought by Dan Gilbert would create a pier, shops and outdoor entertainment, similar to Navy Pier in Chicago.

"It’s pretty much the heart of Detroit. Major skyline. Whenever people see pictures of Detroit, it’s the first thing they look at," Chandler said.

Claude Molinari, the CEO of Visit Detroit, also weighed in with how more businesses could be drawn to the proposed site.

“Claude, how does a development like this help attract more business?" I asked.

“A huge development like this could be a catalyst, for all types of additional investment in Southeast Michigan and Detroit. I’m excited about what this could bring just as Chelsea Piers did to New York, to drive that entire area. To have this amazing riverfront which is already so spectacular," he said.

“I love anything that has to do with enhancing this beautiful, world-class city. I’m encouraged by the energy going into revitalizing this city as a whole," Kristina Williams added.

Duggan told the community the long-term impact would include making the outside of the Ren Cen a focal point of the award-winning Riverfront that continues to grow.

He also gave a lot of credit to Gilbert for the idea to mix old and new as part of the project, with a focus on not simply removing all towers and changing the skyline in exchange for new investment.

Where Your Voice Matters