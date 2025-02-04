Facebook group helping Metro Detroiters save on prescription costs

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Millions of Americans struggle to afford the prescriptions they rely on every day. But what if you could cut those costs without sacrificing your health?

Sandy Issacs is the founder of the Facebook group MI Broke Life Community Resources. She was prescribed a medication that cost between four and five hundred dollars a month but found it at an independent pharmacy for less than $40.

"And that was a huge relief because I couldn't afford $4000 or $500, and I needed this medication," Sandy said.

Dynamic Care Pharmacy in Royal Oak is one of those independent pharmacies, pharmacist Mira Patel says there are ways to save. The first is going generic.

"If it was me or my family, I would go to generic first because I know that they're effective, they work well, they're safe, and they save you money," Mira said.

David Brown drives 45 minutes from Waterford to Dynamic Care in Royal Oak.

"How many pharmacies did you pass on the way here?" I asked him.

"At least a dozen," he replied.

I asked Sandy, Mira and David for tips to save on prescription drugs. Sandy also highlighted using of generics for easy savings.

1. Ask for generics

2. Consider using prescription saving cards. Like GoodRX, SingleCare or WellRx. Not every pharmacy accepts them, but there can be savings if they do. Do they really work?

"They do," Mira said. "GoodRX does work. I know that with independent pharmacies we tend to have our own internal plan that is pretty comparable."

3. Look into patient assistance programs

These come from the drug makers themselves. Google the name of the drug and patient assistance. Print the form and take it to your doctor.

"Either they or you can submit it to the company and you'll either get the medication for a really reduced cost or sometimes free," Sandy said.

4. Comparison shop

Drug prices can vary widely from pharmacy to pharmacy, so shop around, including national chains, independents and warehouse clubs in your area. Patel says make sure the pharmacy is in-network

"They have to do some work for that, but they could do that for 1 or 2 medications if it means them paying $40 versus $100,"

5. If you’re using a medication long-term bulk buying is another way to save

Three months of medication doesn’t always mean three times the deductible.

6. Check for manufacturer coupons

David says check for manufacturer coupons, adding they’re a life-saver for his mother, who was put on a medicine that has a $450 copay each month

"She has to use a discount card from the manufacturer. So the reason she can't afford her medication," David said. "She would not be able to have the medication."

7. See if you qualify for nonprofit programs

Like World Medical Relief in Southfield. They offer prescriptions for $8.30 to adults earning less and 44,800 a year.

8. Ask your provider about lower-cost alternatives

If there is cheaper medication in the same class they may agree to a switch.

Online groups like Issacs’ are also helping people navigate the cost of medicines and so much more. And the growth of MI Broke Life Community Resources shows the need is widespread and real.

"The people in need are the ones helping others find the help. And it's just it's amazing," Sandy said.

And you may want to skip insurance altogether if it’s cheaper out of pocket. Paying cash for generics gives some pharmacies flexibility in working with customers. Small changes can lead to big savings allowing you to take control of your prescription costs—and your health.

