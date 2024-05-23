Fairlane Mall owner says tenants 'don't have to worry about anything' amid DTE shutoff notice, past due taxes

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Omar Abu-Hamdan has been in the restaurant for most of his life, and when he opened Chick Chick Inn at Fairlane Mall seven years ago, he had high hopes for its success.

But in the last two years, hope has faded.

"Me and probably most of the owners here are worried about what's going to happen to this mall," Abu-Hamdan told 7 News Detroit Thursday, adding that management isn't telling them anything.

Just last week, DTE placed shutoff notices on Fairlane Mall. At the same time, word spread that the owner of the mall owed Wayne County approximately $2 million in delinquent property taxes.

Frustrated, Abu-Hamdan isn't sure how much food he should order.

"I don't know if we're going to be in here in a few weeks or not," he said.

7 News Detroit reached Fairlane Mall's owner Thursday. Mike Kohan of the Kohan Retail Investment Group said the DTE bill being past due was not because they didn't have the money, but rather how his lender structures the cash flow.

Kohan claims they just paid about $100,000 to bring their account current. DTE was unable to confirm.

Kohan also said the group has paid about a million dollars in past-due property taxes. He said they have an additional $800,000 to bring their tax bill current.

7 News Detroit asked Kohen if he understands the concerns of his tenants. "They don't have to worry about anything," he replied. "You know, we pay dearly for that mall."

Kohan said the mall is doing well and that it needs to remain a fixture for the community. "The mall is good and the mall is performing. There's a lot of traffic going to the mall," he added.

Abu-Hamdan hopes Kohan is right, but he's bracing for a fallout.

"We have nothing to do with management," Abu-Hamdan said. "We are here to do business and to survive."

