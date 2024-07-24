Faith leaders protest Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the first time since the beginning of the war with Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed U.S.Congress on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

The war began after Hamas attacked Israel, killing nearly 1,200 people and taking hostages including Americans on Oct. 7. Israel responded by sending numerous airstrikes to the Gaza strip.

In the months since the war began, nearly 39,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed amid constant air strikes.

Local Rabbi Asher Lopatin talks more about Netanyahu's address in the video below:

On Wednesday, the Israeli prime minister gave U.S. officials an update on hostages saying Israel has recovered 135 hostages, including seven hostages who were recovered during rescue missions.

Netanyahu also used his time on Capitol Hill to slam pro-Palestinian protests across college campuses in the states and to rally support as he says his nation works to complete their mission to defeat Hamas.

"In light of recent events and the undeniable atrocities committed under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, we as concerned citizens and advocates for human rights demand immediate action. The evidence of war crimes is overwhelming and irrefutable," said Imam Steve Mustapha Elturk who is a founding member of the American Human Rights Council. "The relentless bombarbment of Gaza has not only caused a humanitarian catastrophe but also led to the destruction of 75% of civil infrastructure in Gaza."

The imam was one of several community leaders demanding U.S. leaders take action to bring about a cease fire in Gaza during a press conference in Dearborn Wednesday. The group says hosting Netanyahu sends the wrong message.

"It’s an embarrassment for us as Americans and as humans," said Naveed Ashraf ,who is the executive director of the American Pakistani Community Alliance."It’s not just a Middle East issue. It’s not just a Gaza issue. It’s a worldwide issue, which is all these people, all these children are being killed."

The community leaders and faith leaders are now demanding U.S. members of Congress boycott official meetings with Netanyahu, initiate proceedings for his arrest, advocate for the rebuilding of Gaza and Palestinian sovereignty.

"My brother was killed early November, peace be upon his soul. And after him, another 127 members of our family were killed," said Dr. Alaa, Ali who spoke against Netanyahu's visit Wednesday." I still have a brother and two sisters there. They have been forced, under fire and bombs that (the U.S.) have been sending them, to be displaced. They have been displaced seven times and now, they live in tents. They don’t have the basics to live their lives."

Rabbi Asher Lopatin is with the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor. The rabbi says he is hopeful the prime minister's address will be a step toward the war ending.

WXYZ Rabbi Asher Lopatin speaks to 7 News Detroit via zoom

"It is important for America to hear from probably our greatest ally in the Middle East. It’s the only democracy in the Middle East," Lopatin said. "It’s a very difficult war and the president and Congress have been so supportive and we want peace. Everyone wants peace but in order to have peace, you can’t have Hamas that’s terrorizing Israel and their own people and, of course, the hostages have to be returned."

