Fall festival fun awaits at DeBuck's Family Farm in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fall is in the air, and when autumn calls, so does the DeBuck's Family Farm in Van Buren Township.

The family-owned farm offers plenty of seasonal fun with fall displays, farm activities and adventures for all ages.

Scott DeBuck, co-owner of DeBuck Family Farm, started the business with his family in 2009.

"We started off really small and as we grew, we kept adding more and more fun attractions and things like that," said DeBuck.

WXYZ

The farm hosts its Fall Festival every Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 31 Visitors can explore PumpkinTown, with its fall Instagram-worthy displays that draw crowds of photo-taking guests.

"I can't get over how many people have their phone out and there'll be a line to take pictures," DeBuck said.

The 40-acre property features more than 20 activities spread across the grounds. Attractions include a candy cannon that shoots treats over crowds, wagon rides, and both cannon and paintball buildings.

Additional activities include pedal cars, bouncy balls, bubbles and multiple slides that provide thrills for younger visitors.

"The best part of today's trip was the potato sack slide, actually need for speed for a little kids joint. It's nice," said Nisreen Saleh, who was visiting the farm.

WXYZ

DeBuck designs attractions with families in mind, drawing from his experience as a father of two young children.

"There is a lot of farms and we try to listen to our customers. I have two young children, so I see what works and what they want to play on and also what I can do with my kids as a family, so we try to add attractions that we can do together," DeBuck said.

The farm's corn maze offers three different difficulty levels to accommodate various adventure preferences. The easy maze covers half a mile, the intermediate maze stretches a mile and a half, and the challenging maze extends almost three miles.

Food options include burgers, chicken tenders and fries at the grill house. Specialty drinks are very popular. The menu features apple pie drinks and pumpkin pie options, along with traditional fall favorites like donuts and apple cider.

As fall activities ramp up, DeBuck recommends arriving early and pre-purchasing admission to avoid waiting in lines.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

