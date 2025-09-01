Families across metro Detroit celebrate Labor Day with festivals, baseball and relaxation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit residents are making the most of their Labor Day weekend, with many choosing to celebrate at local festivals, baseball games and peaceful outdoor spaces.

At the Michigan Lottery Arts Beats and Eats Festival, vendor Anthony Davis said the holiday represents more than just a long weekend.

"Labor Day for me, you know, it's supposed to be a time of rest and relaxation. It's also like a new beginning. The summer's over, falling into the fall," Davis said.

WXYZ

Davis praised the popular festival as both enjoyable and profitable for vendors.

"This is just a really fun event. People are great and it's profitable for us. It's a four-day weekend. We love it here," Davis said.

Others opted for a traditional American pastime. Dale McNeill and his family, who recently relocated from New York, chose to spend their long weekend at Comerica Park for a Detroit Tigers versus New York Mets game.

"We're actually going to the Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets game," McNeill said.

WXYZ

Meanwhile, Belle Isle provided a more peaceful backdrop for other families. Lisa Burgess, who has childhood memories of the island park, returned with her own family for a relaxing morning.

"I kind of grew up here when I was younger as a kid, been down here all the time with family," Burgess said.

"We did Arts Beats and Eats and we did the Jazz Fest and just spending time with family and just kind of relaxing at Belle Isle this morning," Burgess said.

WXYZ

Visitors Tina Teal and Dawn Rodriguez at Arts Beats and Eats appreciated the perfect weather conditions.

"The weather is just beautiful," Teal and Rodriguez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.