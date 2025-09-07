Families find a welcoming space for children with special needs at Franklin Cider Mill

For many families of children with special needs, finding places that feel welcoming and inclusive can make all the difference.

In Bloomfield Hills, one local favorite isn't just serving cider and donuts — it's creating a space where every child can feel at home at Franklin Cider Mill.

Kim Kerwin loves bringing her two kids to Franklin Cider Mill every year after the Labor Day weekend. Her 7-year-old son, Bennett is on the spectrum, and for Kim, working with her son's challenges is always top of mind.

"Safety. A lot of kids on the spectrum like to elope," Kerwin said when asked about her concerns.

"It's relatively small and familiar. I think it's just easily accessible," Kerwin said about why she prefers Franklin Cider Mill.

But there's more to this cider mill than just tradition. Cider mill co-owner Melanee Peltz Radner says the family business is designed to welcome individuals with special needs.

"We have handicapped ramps. We have a lot of benches around, especially the river. I feel that autistic children or children with special needs they love to come. They love to run around. They love to sit on the bench," Radner said.

The mill also offers private tour times when it's less crowded — giving kids space to enjoy at their own pace.

"So I always recommend like a Monday through Friday, usually either in the morning or after the lunchtime, and we give them special tables and special chairs," Radner said.

Autism Alliance of Michigan's Jamie Zavier says more attractions are embracing inclusivity.

"If an attraction doesn't have any kind of specific accommodations, you can definitely ask what the busiest days or times are and plan around that. Again, we know a lot of kids get overwhelmed and very crowded or overstimulating places. You can also bring your own supplies with you," Zavier said.

However, Zavier also says parents and guardians should always have a plan B.

"Certain attractions may have a quiet space or like a sensory room or something like that. And if not, you can identify a safe location and say we can go back to the car and take a break," Zavier said.

Kerwin has developed her own strategies for managing challenging situations.

"For Bennett, like waiting in line is really difficult for him. Something that we found that works really well is we take two cars. That way, if Bennett is having a moment, I can leave with him, and if my daughter wants to stay, she can stay with my husband or whoever else might be with us," Kerwin said.

When asked how a parent takes a break, Kerwin emphasized the importance of self-care.

"You have to find, you know, sometimes it might be like small little pockets of time during the day, and if you're able to just step away for a few minutes, take a breath, take a moment, because it's challenging and it's exhausting and being a parent is exhausting as is and then when you add the level of someone with higher needs, it's a lot," Kerwin said.

That's also where the non-profit Autism Alliance of Michigan's upcoming Autism Hero Walk at the Detroit Zoo aims to make a difference.

"We have a ton of wonderful vendors who are going to be there, autistic individuals themselves and families. It's a great time to just come out and get dressed up and support the cause," Zavier said.

Parents and organizations can get in touch with the Autism Alliance of Michigan for more resources including how to make work spaces more special needs friendly. They also have a walk coming up on September 20th.

To learn more, visit the Autism Alliance of Michigan website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.