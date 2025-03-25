Fans sound off on new 'Comerica Park' signage that replaced 'Tigers'

(WXYZ) — Fans are sounding off about the changes above the scoreboard at Comerica Park ahead of the team's 2025 season.

The script "Tigers" video board that was above the main scoreboard has been replaced with "Comerica Park." Hundreds of people sounded off on our Facebook page, and you can see some of the comments below.

"I do feel like (it) doesn't matter. The Tigers are still gonna win," Kyli told us.

"I don't like it. Put the Tigers sign back," Gigi said while she was with her group of friends.

"I thought they were adding something new or changing and improving, you know, giving a new touch," Nihada said.

"But overall, I think it's great. I don't see any big change in it. I think we can embrace it, get to know it and get to love it like we do everything else. Detroit is known for that," Kyli said.

"Why don't you like it?" I asked Gigi.

"Like I'm gonna be equipped for change, but the Tigers symbol was just like, it just reminded you of like a nostalgia feeling when you go into the park. So to take the sign away and put Comerica Park, yeah, that's fine, but it just takes that feeling of when you went to the baseball park as a kid, you know, just like I said, the nostalgia feeling that you had going to the baseball park," Gigi said.

"There's so many different great things that come out of Comerica Park as well, and yes, our Tigers are awesome. It is still their stadium. It is still going to be the Tiger's stadium, but Comerica represents the Tigers," Kyli said.

"I just feel like it doesn't represent who the Tigers are. The Tigers aren't Comerica," Aryanna said.

"Detroit isn't really fazed by a lot, you know, this is our city regardless, we keep the power, you know, a sign change isn't gonna mean anything. We definitely keep our spirits too strong," Jamarah said.

