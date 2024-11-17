Ferndale's Frick'n Good Cookies needs community support this holiday season as it fights a trademark lawsuit

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — 27-year-old Mikayla Frick is the proud owner of Frick'n Good Cookies.

"Our cookies are thick, soft, dense cookie. We also use no preservatives, no high fructose corn syrup,” Mikayla said.

But her relationship with cookies goes beyond the family name.

"Everybody in my elementary, middle, high school knows my family as the cookie family, because my grandma would bring these chocolate chip cookies in these giant gallons bags, hand them out at volleyball games, soccer games,” Mikayla said.

Yes, the cookies are all thanks to Grandma Sue's original recipe.

"Long story short, I went to Michigan State, graduated right before the pandemic, and I couldn't get hired as a new grad. I started to make these cookies at home and started selling them on Facebook. One thing led to another, and here we are selling at all these events,” Mikayla said.

From a temporary gig to a thriving business... the small business owner says there were a few crumby moments.

"We used to rent out a bakery in Saint Clair Shores," Mikayla said. "We would have to go in after their hours so we would start baking at 9 o'clock at night. We'd be baking until 2 AM. That was really difficult, especially being that we couldn't store stuff there. It was really hard so being here is a huge milestone."

Mikayla moved to this dedicated space two years ago, but with another sticky situation.

"We have been in an ongoing trademark lawsuit fight for the name Frick. We've been fighting this for quite some time now, pushing on a year and a half, and it's difficult. Obviously, you have attorney fees. It weighs mentally on you,” Mikayla said.

"If things don't work out and you have to change the name, will that devastate you?” I asked.

"Yes, my last name is Frick, and everywhere at events on the weekend, and yeah, it's really who we are,” Mikayla said.

And thanks to the community's support, Mikayla's motto is keep calm and bake on.

"This is all I've ever done, and we continue to grow, even through the hard times, and I'm excited, to see the future of this company,” Mikayla said.

That's why this smart cookie has launched three new flavors this holiday season.

"This is our hot coco cookie. This is the new seasonal cookie," Mikayla said. "This is the cookie you've been waiting for. This is the pumpkin pecan pie cookie, and then we also have the apple butterscotch cookie, which comes in our Thanksgiving platter, so if you order that online, we have that as well."

To learn more about Frick’n Good Cookies, head to this link.

