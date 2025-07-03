Fight to bring more firefighters to the state is back on in the Michigan House

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A high-profile bill involving first responders passed the state Senate last week.



It’s now being debated in the Michigan House. It deals with addressing what firefighters call a major shortage in staffing levels across our state.

Firefighters like those here in Hazel Park are again sounding the alarm about staffing levels in Michigan compared to other states. Now, they have a new message for lawmakers in Lansing.

“I’ve fought fires with 3 people. Not acceptable. We got the 4th of July coming up. Call volume increases,” says Hazel Park Fire Capt. Anthony Galati.

Galati is no stranger to 7 News Detroit viewers. Last December I met him at the state Capitol as firefighters across our state rallied to require staffing levels to be discussed during contract negotiations between communities and fire unions.

Inside his station, Galati said, troubling staffing shortages also involve dispatch. He says in some cases, they have to handle dispatch while fighting a fire.

“I would appreciate it if my tax dollars would go towards the safety of everyone,” says Tyler Davis, who says he’s concerned about staffing.

As I reported months ago efforts to pass legislation fell short last year, but progress is now being made in Lansing.

Supporters say other Midwest states have double the number of full-time firefighters per 100,000 people, but opponents of the legislation consider this issue best left to individual communities.

“What they are asking for is mandating local communities have to discuss it, and talk staffing. That really is something that should be discussed on a community-by-community basis,” says Sen. Jim Runestad of White Lake Twp. (R).

“We know staffing levels are low and not where they should be. We want to make sure we have every tool available,” says Rep. Regina Weiss of the 5th District (D).

While lawmakers continue to debate both sides, Galati says time is ticking. He’s grateful his community and others like Warren took steps to improve safety, but fears for others who may be in worse shape.

So far, a House vote could happen mid-July at the earliest.

“We used to do 1,400 calls a year. Now, 3,600. It’s a matter of time before somebody gets hurt. Why do we have to wait until we get to that point?” he asks.

Firefighters say that with more work to be done, they are willing to travel back to the capital to have their voices heard in person.

