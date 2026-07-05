MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Five people — including two juveniles — were shot near the intersection of Court and Clemens streets in Mount Clemens Saturday night during a neighborhood Fourth of July block party.

Watch Faraz Javed's report below

Five shot, including 2 juveniles, at Fourth of July block party in Mount Clemens

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says gunfire erupted just after 11 p.m. Detectives spent Sunday processing the scene, conducting interviews, and searching for answers. No arrests have been announced.

Among those shot was 10-year-old Ja'Nyiah Davis. Her brother, Jeremiah Mitchell, was just a few feet from home when the shooting began.

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"My little sister got hit in the arm so she was shake up from that," Mitchell said.

Mitchell says he heard over 8 shots fired.

"One struck in here. From what I've seen, and then the detectives were looking at this hole and that hole from here. That my neighbor, she wasn't home and her children, so that's a good thing, but it was multiple Rounds were fired, as you can see, so it's one, two, three, four, five already right there alone," Mitchell said.

When asked what led up to the shooting, Mitchell described a day of tension at the block party.

"Normal block party for the community and just commotion going on the whole day. People arguing, people not liking each other," Mitchell said.

Mitchell says he did not see who fired the shots, but did see two individuals in the area.

"I didn't get anything visually of them, but I did see two guys," Mitchell said.

He says one of his neighbors was also shot while trying to take cover.

"She's in the hospital right now. She got her family with her too. We made sure she got to safety," Mitchell said.

As for his sister, Mitchell says she is recovering.

"She's all right. She's a 10-year-old, man. So it's just a lot for her to process, but she's taking it pretty good," Mitchell said.

Mitchell says the shooting has changed the neighborhood.

"Everybody comes to celebrate and have fun on this block, but I don't think the neighborhood would ever be the same," Mitchell said.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.

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