Ford Field ranked the 10th toughest place to play in the NFL; fans share what makes it so hard

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are getting ready to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night at Ford Field as they fight for the top seed in the NFC.

In a survey of 111 NFL players, Ford Field came in as the 10th-toughest place to play in the league.

In fact, Detroit Lions fans broke a decibel record at Ford Field during the Lions playoff game, hitting 134.3 decibels.

Watch below: Detroit Lions fans erupt as team takes the field during playoff game against Tampa Bay

Detroit Lions fans erupt as team takes the field

"We got the best fans in the league," head coach Dan Campbell said.

You can feel the energy of the fans the moment you step inside the stadium.

"Right now, we have everything to cheer for. Everything is on the line," Ari Zucker said.

"Definitely the noise, definitely the colors. It's blue everywhere. We are absolutely crazy about it," Alex Price added.

"The Lions fans, they're like no other. We are the biggest fans that there are," Brent Proctor said.

"I think Sunday night the record is going to be broken," Emmanuel Middlebrooks said.

"I was there last year for the Rams game, the postseason one. It was wild. it was so loud," Price added.

Fans say it's the electric and intense atmosphere which makes it one of the toughest places to play in the league.

"I am positive that Dan Campbell wakes up in the morning and thinks about the fans. It's everything for him," Zucker said.

"We haven't been here since 1957 and it's going to be blowing the roof off Ford Field," Brent Proctor added.

"We need this. We've been wanting this for a long time and it's finally here. I think we are going to win it all," Middlebrooks said.

Where Your Voice Matters