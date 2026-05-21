(WXYZ) — On Thursday morning, Forgotten Harvest got a massive donation thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City.

See the full story in the video below

Forgotten Harvest gets 40K-pound food donation as part of church's America250 work

Forgotten Harvest partnered with the church and several other local food pantries and organizations through an America250 commemoration.

“We’re collaborating with America 250. And basically, we’re donating 250 of these food trucks across all 50 states. And then, each truck has about 40,000 pounds of food in it. And that will feed about 1,400 people per week. So, in total, we’re hoping to donate about 10 million meals this year," Benjamin Groen, with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said.

The church donated a single truckload of food, helping out our community in need with 40,000 pounds of food.

“We’re able to help close that gap of hunger that’s throughout our communities today. And, throughout Wayne, Oakland, Macomb counties, Forgotten Harvest is honored to be able to serve again," Forgotten Harvest CEO Adrian Lewis said.

The Council of Baptist Pastors are one of the organizations involved in the massive collaboration. They understand that with soaring food costs, it's more important than ever to keep doing the work.

“We serve a God who is mindful of the needs of community, mindful of the needs of individuals who are realizing the hard time in which we live," Orville Littlejohn, the president of the Council of Baptist Pastors, said.

"Our mission is really unique, where we never charge partner agencies anything to partner. And so, we are very strategic with where we start partnerships. So, we look at census track data. We find food deserts and we try to put organizations where there is no other representation so that the community can continue getting fed," Forgotten Harvest Senior Client Services Manager Krista Poole said.

While this is the first time the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has done anything like this, officials said they hope to continue this for quite a while to come.

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