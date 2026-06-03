Fraser police investigate charter school teacher over alleged inappropriate messages to student

(WXYZ) — Police in Fraser are investigating allegations that a staff member at a charter school sent inappropriate messages to a student.



Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

Fraser police investigate teacher over alleged inappropriate messages to student

It involves the Arts Academy in the Woods, and parents were sent a letter after the staff member at the school was placed on leave amid the investigation.

The letter, obtained by 7 News Detroit, is from Principal Emily Francis, informing parents, staff members and the community about police entering the school to investigate a parent's complaint concerning a staff member.

It says it was, “Allegedly concerning social media/text messages to one of our students… The staff member has been placed on administrative leave and will remain on such leave until the end of the school year.”

It goes on to say, We will continue to fully cooperate with the police in their investigation into the allegations. The Arts Academy has an obligation to conduct its own internal investigation into the allegations, which is underway.”

The letter does not give a specific timeline, and the principal declined to do an interview, but outside the school, Annie Guntenaar, the parent of a 9th grader, stopped to talk with me.

“Receiving a letter like that, what was your reaction?" I asked.

I mean, of course, parents getting a letter like that is always going to be concerning. The climate we live in, you can’t really trust anybody with your kid. I want to know what actually happened," the parent said.

While they also declined to go on camera, Fraser police tell me they can confirm an investigation, but no arrests have been made. I've confirmed the staff member is a male and the incident is focused on a single student.

Guntenaar told me she herself is an alum of the charter middle and high school, and she's still processing the upsetting news of police on campus on Tuesday.

"When something does happen, the school always lets the parents know right away, same day. I don’t hear it from my daughter and then hear it from the school," Guntenaar said.

Police tell me it's too early to know if charges could be filed, as they are in the process of gathering evidence.

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