From cider mills to haunted houses, metro Detroiters share their favorite fall activities

(WXYZ) — The days are getting shorter and the vibrant fall colors are on the way, bringing a plethora of exciting activities for everyone of all ages to enjoy.

From seasonal festivals to outdoor adventures, there's no shortage of fall fun waiting around the corner.

I went out to Rochester and Pontiac to talk to people about their favorite fall activities.

"Spending time on the lakes. Lake St. Clair," Emerson McCarthy said.

"Enjoy the fall. Enjoy the leaves and the beautiful season of autumn," Keith O'Neal said.

From the calming atmosphere of Yates Cider Mill to a haunted house that will quite literally make you run out of your shoes, you have plenty of options to embrace the fall season.

My first stop was Yates Cider Mill, where I had to indulge in some sider and donuts and ask folks why they enjoy this activity.

"This is one of our favorite things to do, especially before October comes, and then this place is packed, so it's a nice, quiet spot that we like to go to," Joey Cuffaro and Hayley Morrell said.

I met Jim from Phoenix, Arizona, and it was his first time at a cider mill.

"Let's make it a bucket list and spend time as a brother-sister sibling trip and have a good time," Jim said.

Katie Titus is the owner of Yates and said to swing on by as they ramp up for their busy season.

"We are a fall pilgrimage stop for people who are on their hunt for the best cider and donuts," Titus said.

"What about those haunted houses?" I asked O'Neal.

"Oh, yeah, that one in Pontiac was amazing last year," he said.

My travels then took me to Pontiac to Erebus Haunted House where I met Ed Terbus, the co-owner of the famous haunted house.

"Come haunted house season, everyone doesn't love to be scared but in a safe and sane environment, but how far can you push the edge? We have things that will grab you, bite you, land on top of you," he said. "It's impossible to scare everyone, but we try really hard."

I also got a tour of what folks can expect.

"We have re-done the whole third floor, going back to the nostalgic with the nightmares of trick-or-treating. Now you can go re-live those nightmares as an adult. But we have some really cool stuff up there," he said.

