From custom cars to costumes, Detroit Lions supporters going all out ahead of Monday Night match-up

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions return to Ford Field for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and downtown Detroit is preparing to welcome thousands of fans. Some supporters are going the extra mile to show their team spirit.

Growing up in Metro Detroit, Kurtis LaMotte has fond memories of visiting the Silverdome with his grandfather.

"Obviously watching Barry and Scott Mitchell, and the older players, Lomas Brown, just always wanted to be like one of those players," LaMotte said.

Ever since then, through the ups and downs and from Pontiac to Detroit, his support has never wavered.

"Sunday mornings, you wake up and do your same routine, get your Lions gear on and just kind of get ready for the game. It's about family time," LaMotte said.

If you see LaMotte on the streets, you'd have no doubt about where his sports loyalty lies. This is his Dodge Challenger, which was imprinted with all things Lions back in 2021.

"It just shows what Detroit's about. We're about muscle cars, we're about togetherness, we're about true grit football, and getting out there and just pounding it," LaMotte said.

The car named Detroit Pride is complete with the city's skyline, blue interior lighting, and even signatures from former players. LaMotte takes it to car shows throughout the year and says reactions are priceless.

"Whether you're a Lions fan or not, they see the car, and it brings light to them," LaMotte said.

Mike Zanin from Grand Blanc is also a lifelong Lions fan and current season ticket holder.

"I've always loved football, I've always followed football," Zanin said.

During a trip to Kansas City to watch the Lions play the Chiefs in 2023, he decided to take things up a notch.

"I wanted to go big. So I said let me put together a costume or something to represent Detroit and that's where 'Captain Kneecap' was born and it went over really well and I started going to games and I've been to every game since like this," Zanin said.

In addition to the costume, Zanin's basement is decked out with Lions memorabilia, from trading cards to Legos to signed jerseys and helmets.

"It's just fun to go out and find things that not a lot of people have. And just have a nice fun place to relax and watch some away games," Zanin said.

Zanin says over the years he's made many memories through his fandom, including with players.

"Got to see Isaac Tesla recently and came as Captain Kneecap and actually gave him an autographed picture of me, which he kind of enjoyed. So it's good fun, they tend to remember you," Zanin said.

