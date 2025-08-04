From fake job offers to housing scams, here are the fraudulent offers college students should watch out for

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — From fake job offers to housing scams, these "too good to be true" fradulent offers can cost college victims and compromise personal information.

"I've been seeing a lot of scams for like honor roll or packages," said Wayne State Student Eseosa Arhebaman.

"A lot of the ones that I'll get, you'll get a message from someone on LinkedIn," said Wayne State student Max Buehner.

"They have offers that are too good to be true and I have no idea how'd they get my information," said University of Michigan student Gunnar Hartman.

These scams range from fraudulent job postings, online shopping scams, fake scholarship opportunities, and even impersonation scams.

"I got a lot of emails about research opportunities from fake U of M emails," said U of M student Khanysha Odom.

Scammers are becoming more creative in how they try to dupe the younger generation.

"It will all look cool in the details of the email, but if you actually look closer, it will seem like it's too good to be true," said U of M student Ammar Siddiqui.

Buehner is a sophomore at Wayne State University, and says he has come close to falling for a job scam.

These deceptive emails, social media messages or text messages could leave students upset, disappointed and out of money.

According to the Better Business Bureau's 2024 Scam Risk Survey, 44 percent of 18-24-year-olds are suspectible to these scams, with an average of $155 being lost in the process.

I spoke with University of Michigan professor of Computer Information and Technology Florian Schaub about why college students are the current target of scammers.

"They are trying to impersonate whoever you would trust and give money to," Schaub said. "Anywhere where this is a financial transaction possible or involved, that's a good target for scammers."

He also gave easy advice on how to not fall victim to one of these scams.

"Be skeptical. Don't click. Be smarter than the scammers," the professor said.

All of the students I spike with at Wayne State and U of M say they're doing their research and making sure the emails and messages they're getting are real.

"At first I was thinking 'this could be a great opportunity', but I mean, how true is it? Of course i had to make sure," Arhebaman said.

Here is the biggest takeaway and advice both these students have:

"Question everything 100 percent, you know?" Arhebaman said.

"Even if it isn't a scam, fact check and do your research," Odom said.

