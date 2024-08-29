Gas-powered or EV? Presidential election outcome could influence fate of car sales

(WXYZ) — I’m hearing from you when it comes to how this upcoming election will affect the auto industry, manufacturing, and sales of electric vehicles.

Both Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump have talked about their views toward green technology, and across southeast Michigan, I’m hearing how that could influence the future of EVs.

As a customer of Szott M-59 Jeep and an electric Cybertruck owner, Greg Neuffer likes the technology used in modern EVs, the performance, and the cost.

"Price is a part of the whole package," said Neuffer.

It's a package that’s drawn more and more car buyers to go with electric vehicles yet Neuffer and others tell me the need for more taxpayer-subsidized infrastructure remains.

Kyle Stoney showed me his Tesla Model 3 but admits he doesn’t take long trips and range is a huge factor when comparing against internal combustion engines aka "ice."

In his case, he values practicality.

"You don’t have to go to the gas station. I just plug in at home, so we installed a home charger," said Stoney.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch the WXYZ & Scripps town hall on EVs and the road to the future

The Path to the White House: A WXYZ & Scripps News town hall on EVs and the road to the future

Thad Szott with Szott M-59 Jeep, took me outside to see a state-of-the-art, high-powered charger he recently installed on site.

"Level 3, $200,000 charger we had to install, think about the infrastructure and what dealers have to do, let alone the rest of the U.S.,” said Szott.

He said his dealership is selling a high number of hybrids, but the winner of the presidential election could fuel a boom in sales of either gas or electric-powered vehicles.

By phone, supplier Dale Hadel added, “If Republicans are elected, I’m sure Trump will eliminate some of the EPA guidelines.”

Still, customer Edward Dietz, who owns a gas-powered Ram, isn’t fully sold on electric.

“If you go camping with an EV and you pull a trailer, as far as the last numbers, it’s 150 miles pulling a full-size camper," said Dietz.

Customer Jeff Cwiek said, “If you’re somebody who has to drive a lot and it doesn’t fit your lifestyle, it’s probably not for you.”

Thad Szott tells me electric vehicles are already such a huge part of the industry, and he doesn’t see them going away.

But November could be critical for car makers who’ve spent billions re-tooling factories for more production.

Where Your Voice Matters