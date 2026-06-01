(WXYZ) — For a generation that grew up largely online, Gen Z is spending a lot of time at the mall.

Watch Christiana Ford's report below

Gen Z is going to the mall, and not just to shop

Kenny Lozon, 16, visits once or twice a week. His sister Abigail Lozon, 19, goes about once a week or every two weeks — sometimes to shop, sometimes just to browse.

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"I like that I can actually see the outfits that I'm like getting in person rather than ordering online I can see the quality," Abigail Lozon said.

Tyler Hartman, 20, echoed that sentiment.

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"I usually like going in-store to be able to try stuff on and to really get a feel for those clothes because I feel like that's the one thing that's lacking in online shopping," Hartman said.

But shopping isn't always the point.

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"Just going there for the fun of it," Kenny Lozon said.

"You can kind of make a day out of it, you can go for a couple hours, get something to eat, maybe get a matcha or a coffee," Hartman said.

Data from Circana shows Gen Z is leading the in-person retail pivot, with younger shoppers making 62 percent of purchases in physical stores, compared to 52 percent for older consumers.

Daniel Lake, a marketing professor at Oakland University, said the trend is likely driven by COVID-19 lockdowns and Gen Z's digital upbringing.

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"Certainly it's encouraging for retailers in the mall," Lake said. "All humans eventually crave some experiential type contact."

Lake said malls are taking notice and adapting their offerings.

"Malls have starting to realize that these younger people want more experiences, so you're seeing more activities in the malls beyond simply the stores themselves," Lake said.

Lake added that Gen Z's long-term spending potential could be a significant asset for the future of malls.

"A lot of these retailers are thinking if this continues, hopefully this will, you know, start a resurgence for decades to come," Lake said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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