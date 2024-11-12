Gibraltar mother identifies walking pneumonia in daughter after watching WXYZ report

GIBRALTAR, Mich. (WXYZ) — In 2024, cases of walking pneumonia have been surging, especially among children. While walking pneumonia is usually a milder form of pneumonia, for parents it can be just as scary.

I highlighted the nationwide surge in cases a couple of weeks ago.

And Gibraltar resident Anne Hahn says that our report helped her catch walking pneumonia in her daughter.

Anne Hahn

This is Anne, her husband and their nine-year-old daughter, Emma.

"She's hilarious," Anne said of her daughter. "World's biggest Swifty, into unicorns."

But earlier this month the normally upbeat 4th grader who was fighting what appeared to be a cold with a persistent cough. The family tried over the counter medication, Emma’s nebulizer, but nothing worked. Then Emma started to complain of pain.

"She told me it's like, 'mommy, my left lung hurts,'" Anne said.

The family took her to urgent care, but her lungs were clear. But Emma couldn’t shake that cough. Then Anne saw my report on surging cases of Mycoplasma Pneumoniae, or walking pneumonia.

"I saw the report," Anne said. "And it described her cough.. just a dry, nagging cough. And that was like where my suspicions went."

It turns out it was walking pneumonia. There has been a 4-fold increase in the diagnosis of pneumonia in children and adolescents ages 5-19 years old from August 1st to October 16th, compared to the same time last year.

The bacteria is spread by cough droplets.. And while it is rarely severe it spreads easily through schools and daycares. But kids generally remain active, hence the name walking pneumonia.

Emma was put on Antibiotics and is well on the way back to normal.

"She's fine. They're like, yeah. 24 hours on antibiotics. She's non-contagious. She'll be fine to go back to school."

So what should you do if you suspect your child has walking pneumonia?

As a registered nurse I'd say the first thing I'd say is to keep your kid home.

Encourage them to rest, staying hydrated, and using over-the-counter medications to manage fever and sore throat.

Most cases resolve on their own, but if symptoms last more than a few weeks or worsen, they may need antibiotics.

And for that you’ll have to take them to the pediatrician or urgent care.

